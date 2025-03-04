Three Spirit Lake Tribe members killed in North Dakota shooting

A shooting has left three members of the Spirit Lake Tribe dead in North Dakota, according to officials. The suspect has been apprehended.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Saint Michael, within the Spirit Lake Reservation, according to Tribal Council Chairwoman Lonna J. Street.

The shooting involved three members of the Spirit Lake Tribe, all of whom have been confirmed dead, Street said. At approximately 1:20 p.m., law enforcement apprehended the suspect, who is now in custody.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for all areas within the Spirit Lake Reservation, including the districts of St. Michael, Fort Totten, Crow Hill, and Wood Lake, but it has since been lifted.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we ask for the community’s empathy and understanding,” Street said. “Our hearts go out to the victims’ families, and we encourage everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this tragic incident together.”

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or the victims.