Politics
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil and gas
President Donald Trump announced that the US will implement a 25% secondary tariff on any country that purchases oil or gas from Venezuela, citing concerns over criminal migration, national security, and hostile actions by the Venezuelan government.
In a statement posted to his Truth Social account on Monday, Trump accused Venezuela of sending “tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals” to the United States, including individuals affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang.
Tren de Aragua has recently been designated by the US as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and is alleged to be involved in violent organized crime activities across Latin America and the U.S.
“We are in the process of returning them to Venezuela — it is a big task!” Trump wrote. He also described Venezuela as “very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse.”
The newly announced tariffs, which Trump called a “Secondary Tariff,” will apply to countries engaging in any trade with the US while also purchasing oil or gas from Venezuela. The tariff is set to take effect on April 2, which Trump referred to as “Liberation Day in America.”
“All documentation will be signed and registered,” Trump added, noting that relevant U.S. agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol, have been notified.
