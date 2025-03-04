Trump orders to pause all U.S. military aid to Ukraine

The U.S. has paused all military aid to Ukraine, effective immediately, following an order from President Donald Trump, according to officials.

All current military aid to Ukraine will remain on hold until Trump determines that the Ukrainian leaders have demonstrated a commitment to good-faith peace negotiations, Bloomberg reported, citing an anonymous senior Department of Defense official.

The official told Bloomberg that all U.S. military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be halted, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships, as well as those awaiting transport in Poland.

“President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official told Axios. “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

On Friday, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in the Oval Office to discuss a potential minerals deal and efforts to negotiate peace amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting grew contentious, with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accusing Zelenskyy of being ungrateful for U.S. support and unwilling to pursue peace. The discussion ended abruptly without any agreements reached.

European leaders have largely expressed solidarity with Zelenskyy, reaffirming their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. While, Russian officials have welcomed the discord, suggesting it aligns with their perspective on the conflict.