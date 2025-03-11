Ukraine agrees to U.S.-mediated peace negotiations with Russia

Ukraine has agreed to take steps toward peace negotiations with Russia, including a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing war, according to officials. The U.S. will also lift the pause on intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine.

The announcement by the U.S. Department of State on Tuesday follows weeks of uncertainty in U.S.-Ukraine relations after President Donald Trump paused military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine following a dispute in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The joint Ukraine – U.S. statement was issued after discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where representatives from the U.S. and Ukraine acknowledged the “bravery of the Ukrainian people in defense of their nation” and agreed that “now is the time to begin a process toward lasting peace.”

As part of the effort, Ukraine has expressed its “readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties,” subject to acceptance by the Russian Federation.

The United States will communicate to Russia that “Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace.” The statement did not specify whether Russian officials had been involved in the discussions or how Moscow would respond to the initiative.

The U.S. has committed to engaging with Russian representatives to discuss the terms, while Ukraine reiterated that “European partners shall be involved in the peace process.”

In exchange for Ukraine’s willingness to enter ceasefire discussions, the United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

The delegations also discussed humanitarian relief efforts, particularly during the proposed ceasefire period, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

Additionally, both delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine’s long-term security.

Beyond the initial ceasefire and peace negotiations, Ukraine also agreed to work toward finalizing a minerals deal with the U.S., which was the subject of a meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump and President Zelenskyy in late February.

The February meeting grew contentious, with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accusing Zelenskyy of being ungrateful for U.S. support and unwilling to pursue peace. The discussion ended abruptly without any agreements reached.

Shortly after the dispute, the Trump administration ordered military aid and intelligence sharing to be halted to Ukraine until “Ukrainian leaders have demonstrated a commitment to good-faith peace negotiations.”