Washington Amber Alert: Larayah Kinsey abducted in Spokane

A Washington State Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Larayah Kinsey after she was allegedly abducted in East Spokane, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Larayah was allegedly taken in the 6300 block of E 4th Street in Spokane County, according to the amber alert. It said the child was taken in violation of a court order.

The suspect has been identified as Reginald Kinsey, who is only described as a 40-year-old black male with no photo available. He’s believed to be driving in a white 2000 Olds Van with Washington license plate number CJX7142.

Larayah is described as an 8-year-old child with black hair in a bun and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Larayah was last seen wearing a white shirt with Jesus in cursive, a jean jacket, tan jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Larayah, Kinsey or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.