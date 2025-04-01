1 dead, 10 injured after ferry struck by recreational boat in Florida

One person was killed and 10 others were injured when a recreational boat collided with a ferry carrying dozens of people in Clearwater, Florida, according to officials.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday when a recreational vessel struck the Clearwater Ferry from behind as it traveled eastbound in the channel near the Memorial Causeway bridge, according to Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy. The ferry was carrying 45 passengers and crew members and was returning from Clearwater Beach.

Emergency responders declared a mass casualty incident due to the number of injured. Trauma alerts were issued, and victims were transported to hospitals in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa by helicopters, ambulances, and a critical care transport unit, officials said. Passengers were also assisted by nearby good Samaritan boats.

Police said the collision caused the ferry to come to rest on a sandbar south of the Memorial Causeway bridge. However, officials clarified that the ferry itself did not strike the sandbar; it was pushed there after the impact.

The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Deputies later located the vessel about three and a half miles south near the Belleair Causeway, with the operator and passengers still on board.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the operator cooperated with authorities and voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his system. No one is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said the collision involved a 37-foot recreational center console boat and a 40-foot commercial ferry. Significant damage was reported to the ferry as a result of the impact. All victims identified so far were adults.

“Even before the first responders arrived on scene, we knew we were dealing with a major situation,” Gandy said, adding that 911 operators could hear “horrific screaming” in the background of the initial emergency calls.

Authorities from multiple agencies, including the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene.

Officials said they are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will pursue any criminal charges if violations are discovered.