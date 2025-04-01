1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Memphis restaurant

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Memphis on Sunday night, according to officials.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2871 Perkins Road at around 10:04 p.m. and located five male victims, the Memphis Police Department said. Four of them were transported to Regional One Health, where three were reported to be in critical condition and one in non-critical condition. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred at Las Islas Marias, a restaurant located in the Parkway Village neighborhood near Memphis International Airport. According to WHBQ, police said the incident was sparked by an argument inside the restaurant.

No suspects have been arrested, and the identities of the victims have not been released.

The incident comes three weeks after a separate shooting in Memphis left one person dead and five others injured. On April 9, police responded to a shooting at an office park in the 4000 block of South Mendenhall Road, where a meeting of the community violence intervention group Memphis Allies was underway.

Officers found six male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Four were taken to hospitals with non-critical injuries, one was transported in critical condition, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Allies later confirmed that one of their program participants had been killed, calling the act of violence “senseless” and expressing condolences to the victim’s family and the staff who had been working with him.