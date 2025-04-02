Legal
2 injured in shooting at South Carolina Walmart; 1 in custody
Two people were injured in a shooting inside a Walmart in Lancaster, South Carolina, according to officials.
The shooting occurred at around 2:34 p.m. at the Walmart located in the University Place shopping center on Highway 9 Bypass West. Police responded within one minute of receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire inside the store.
According to Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper, the main incident took place in the automotive section of the store. Multiple gunshots were fired, and both individuals who were shot are being treated at a hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
One person has been detained, and police are actively investigating the possibility of additional suspects.
Authorities believe that the individuals involved were familiar with each other and all were male. The shooting does not appear to have been a random act and no Walmart employees were involved.
“It appears that these people came from outside, had an interaction inside the building, and that’s when the gunshots started,” Chief Roper said during a press briefing. “There were about three or four or more people involved.”
The scene has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officers from the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and partner agencies responded to the scene. The investigation remains active.
