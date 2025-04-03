3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting near Fredericksburg

Three people were killed and another three injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Olde Greenwich Circle, just outside Fredericksburg.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found multiple individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, including three who were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office described the investigation as “active and fluid” and confirmed that no suspects have been apprehended. The identities and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

“Citizens in the area are asked to STAY INSIDE and shelter in place inside their residences,” the sheriff’s office said in a public alert. “Please allow our units to secure the area and investigate. An additional alert will be sent when the Shelter in Place request is lifted.”

A live video recorded at the scene by local independent outlet hyperbole showed a significant police and EMS presence concentrated around the 400 block of Olde Greenwich, a residential neighborhood where the shooting took place.

Local residents described hearing a series of rapid gunshots, with some saying the sound resembled automatic gunfire. Police have not confirmed the type of weapon or weapons used in the incident.