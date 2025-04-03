At least 3 people shot after cars exchange fire in Bay City, Michigan

Two vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving at a high rate of speed from James Clements Airport to a nearby McDonald’s in Bay County, Michigan, injuring at least 3 people, according to witnesses and local officials.

The incident began just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday when officers began receiving calls about a shooting involving two vehicles which were driving from the airport and heading into the city.

Witnesses reported hearing automatic gunfire as the vehicles raced at more than 100 miles per hour before coming to a stop outside a McDonald’s restaurant, at the intersection of M-15 and 22nd Street in Portsmouth Township.

Upon arrival, officers found three gunshot victims who were suffering from non-life threatening injuries. There were unconfirmed reports of a fourth shooting victim at a different location near the airport.

Article continues below the player

Other details about the circumstances of Tuesday’s shooting were not immediately known. It’s unclear whether the shooting was some type of road rage incident or whether the people in the vehicles knew each other.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.