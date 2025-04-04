Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for killing woman and daughter in L.A.

Authorities in Los Angeles County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman and her daughter in Compton. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Donte Lamont Brown has been identified as the suspect in the double homicide, in which La’von Hall and her daughter, Ma’Laysia Martin, were killed near the intersection of Caldwell Street and South Central Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday and found Hall lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, while Martin was discovered unresponsive in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Brown, Hall’s estranged boyfriend, drove up alongside their vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic signal and opened fire. Hall exited the car and collapsed on the street. The vehicle then drifted across the intersection and struck a traffic pole. Martin was found fatally wounded inside.

Brown fled the area southbound on South Central Avenue, according to officials. Detectives say they have exhausted all leads and are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Brown is described as a 41-year-old Black male, approximately 5’9” tall and 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Compton and Long Beach areas and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).