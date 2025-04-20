Legal
Barricaded person firing rounds inside Jacksonville, Texas grocery store
UPDATE: A male suspect was taken into custody by police shortly before 4 p.m., after officers entered the store.
A person has barricaded themselves inside a grocery store in Jacksonville, Texas, and is actively firing rounds, according to officials and local media. No injuries have been reported.
The City of Jacksonville first alerted about the incident at 11:27 a.m. on Sunday, describing it as an “ongoing law enforcement matter taking place inside the Super Gallo.” A follow-up post at 1:18 p.m. said there were no known injuries and that the situation remained active.
According to KYTX, citing Jacksonville Police Chief Steven Markasky, the individual entered the grocery store and began firing rounds. No hostages have been taken, and all customers were evacuated safely.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson told KETK that the person is alone inside an office at the store and has been firing intermittently into the ceiling. The local SWAT team is on site, and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s SWAT unit is expected to assist.
The Super Gallo Mercado is located in a strip mall at 1009 South Jackson Street, adjacent to a Walmart and a Super 1 Foods, in Jacksonville, south of Tyler, Texas.
WATCH LIVE – KYTX stream:
