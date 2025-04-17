Belize flight hijacked by U.S. citizen; 3 injured, hijacker shot

A passenger fatally shot a hijacker aboard a domestic flight in Belize after the aircraft was diverted and forced to land at the International Airport near Belize City. Three people were injured during the incident, including the pilot and two passengers.

The Tropic Air flight, which was a Cessna Caravan registered as V3-HIG, was carrying 14 passengers and two crew members on a scheduled flight from Corozal to San Pedro when it was hijacked. Authorities at PGIA were alerted around 8:30 a.m. local time. The plane flew in erratic patterns over Belizean airspace for nearly two hours before landing at PGIA at approximately 10:12 a.m., according to airport officials.

The hijacker was identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a U.S. citizen. According to Police Commissioner Chester Williams, Taylor was armed with a knife and took control of the aircraft shortly after departure. Williams said Taylor made repeated demands to be taken out of the country.

Williams stated that as the plane prepared to land at PGIA, one of the passengers—who held a licensed firearm—shot the hijacker. Taylor was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A knife and the firearm used were both recovered.

Three people on board sustained injuries from stab wounds: the pilot, Howell Grange, and passengers Francesco Castaneda and Fitzgerald Brown. Police Minister Kareem Musa, who visited the injured along with Commissioner Williams, said the victims are in stable condition and receiving ongoing care.

While the plane was airborne, police monitored its movements from multiple locations, including airstrips across the country, according to local media. Fuel levels were a growing concern, and arrangements were made with a local helicopter company in case of a crash.

During the flight, authorities remained in communication with one of the passengers through text messages, which helped provide real-time updates on the situation inside the aircraft.

Police believe Taylor had attempted to enter Belize legally days earlier but was denied entry. They suspect he entered the country illegally via the northern border with Mexico. Taylor may have been involved in a disturbance the night before the incident at a pool hall in the Corozal Free Zone, according to police.

Tropic Air issued a statement describing the pilot’s actions as calm and professional under pressure. The airline said it is providing support to the injured and cooperating fully with authorities.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed that Taylor was an American citizen but said it had no prior contact with him and could not confirm additional background information. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce called the incident “horrifying” and said, “We are grateful that that did not turn into a mass casualty event.”