California Amber Alert: Leonardo Meza abducted in Anaheim

A California Amber Alert has been issued for 9-month-old Leonardo Meza after he was allegedly abducted from Anaheim in Orange County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Leonardo was last seen at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday on West Crescent Avenue and North Loara Street in Anaheim, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Roberto Castillo Meza, a 30-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He’s believed to have taken the child in a tan 2003 Mercedes Benz AMG with California license plate number 8HJV603.

Sunday’s amber alert is in effect for San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange Counties.

Anyone who sees Leonardo, Meza or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Anaheim Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

