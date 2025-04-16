Connecticut man held captive for 2 decades speaks out after escape

A Connecticut man who endured more than two decades of captivity and abuse has spoken publicly for the first time since his escape earlier this year, sharing his story in a statement published through the organization Survivors Say.

The man, who now goes by the name “S,” described his decision to reclaim his identity and speak out about the years he spent imprisoned in a Waterbury home. “My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free,” he wrote.

“S” was allegedly held captive from the age of 11 until February 2025, when he set fire to his upstairs room in a desperate bid for freedom. First responders discovered him during their response to the blaze at 2 Blake Street and rushed him to safety. He later told emergency personnel, “I wanted my freedom.”

On March 12, investigators determined that “S” had been subjected to prolonged abuse, starvation, and inhumane treatment by his stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan. He had not received medical or dental care during his confinement and was found in an emaciated condition.

Authorities arrested Sullivan, who now faces charges including first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons, and reckless endangerment.

In his public statement, “S” thanked the first responders, healthcare workers, and legal professionals who helped rescue and support him. He revealed that, at 32, he recently celebrated his first-ever birthday party and is now working with a conservator and attorney as he navigates the legal process ahead.

“I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told,” he wrote. “This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.”

He also expressed gratitude to the organizations supporting him, including Safe Haven Waterbury, and those who contributed to a GoFundMe campaign assisting with his recovery expenses.

“S” urged the public and media to respect his privacy as investigations continue and asked that all inquiries be directed to David Guarino, his spokesman through Survivors Say.

“I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes,” he said. “Thank you all for your thoughts and messages, your support and your continued prayers as I recover.”