Death toll rises to 11 after driver crashes into festival crowd in Vancouver

The death toll has risen to 11 after a man drove his SUV into a crowd of people attending a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, in what officials are calling the darkest day in the city’s history. Dozens more remain injured, some critically.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an annual celebration honoring a national hero of the Philippines. The event had drawn thousands of attendees to the area around East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street in South Vancouver.

According to Vancouver Police Interim Chief Steve Rai, the suspect, driving a black Audi SUV, entered a partially closed street behind a high school where food trucks were located and drove through the crowd, striking numerous festival-goers. There were no barriers denying access to the food trucks, Rai said.

The driver, a Vancouver resident and the lone occupant of the vehicle, was detained at the scene by bystanders before being taken into custody by police. The vehicle was owned by someone associated with the suspect’s family.

“There are now 11 confirmed fatalities,” Chief Rai said during a press conference on Sunday. The victims’ ages range from 5 to 65. Rai added that dozens more were injured, some critically, and that some victims have not yet been identified. The injured were transported to nine different hospitals throughout Metro Vancouver.

While the motive remains under investigation, authorities said there is no evidence to suggest the attack was related to terrorism. Chief Rai confirmed that the suspect has a significant history of interactions with police and mental health services. Because charges have not yet been filed, the suspect’s identity has not been publicly released.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim called the city’s “darkest day” in its history. “I’m completely heartbroken, I’m shocked, I’m angry, and I’m devastated by the lives that have been lost and the pain that has been inflicted on our community,” Sim said. “To the Filipino community and the family members of the victims, we see you, we love you and we grieve with you.”

Sim also announced that he had directed a full review of the city’s event safety measures, including barriers, traffic control, and safety protocols.

Officials noted that a joint risk assessment had been conducted before the festival, and because the majority of activities were held on school grounds without known threats, heavy vehicle barricades and a dedicated police presence were not deployed. Rai said that while he believes the safety plan was “sound”, the circumstances around the planning of the event would be reviewed.

Vancouver Police have urged anyone with footage or information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.