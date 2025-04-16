Family of 5, including 3 children, found dead in Ohio home from carbon monoxide poisoning

Five people, including three children, were found dead inside a home in Ohio in what authorities have determined was a case of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to officials.

The bodies were discovered shortly after 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday when a family member called 911 to report five unresponsive individuals at a residence on State Route 7 South in Clay Township. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed all five occupants had died, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

In an update, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said investigators, along with the Gallia County Coroner, had reached a preliminary determination that the victims died from carbon monoxide exposure.

Two of the deceased were identified as Brian A. Doss, 35, and Lora Schuman, 34. The remaining victims were children who also lived in the residence. Their names were not released.

“Today’s tragic loss of life has shattered and changed the lives of many forever,” Sheriff Champlin said in a statement. “Though we have reached certain conclusions at this point, this investigation remains open to allow us to seek further details surrounding the events of this tragedy.”

Authorities said there is no suspicion of foul play, and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances that led to the deadly exposure.

According to WCHS, relatives of the victims said that the family may have been using a generator inside the home following a storm-related power outage the previous evening.

“The loss of any life is sad; however, a tragedy such as this is truly heartbreaking,” Champlin said. “Please join me in praying for the lives lost today and the family and friends who will suffer a monumental amount of grief.”