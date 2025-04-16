Former Rep. Mayra Flores hospitalized hours after announcing congressional bid

Mayra Flores, a former U.S. congresswoman and Republican candidate for Texas’s 28th congressional district, has been hospitalized, her campaign team announced.

“During this challenging time, we humbly ask for your prayers and support,” her campaign wrote in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday afternoon. “We pray that Mayra will return stronger than ever, ready to continue her unwavering commitment to serving our country.”

The update came just hours after Flores officially launched her 2025 campaign to return to Congress. The nature of Flores’ condition and the reason for her hospitalization were not disclosed.

Flores became in 2022 the first Mexican-born woman elected to the U.S. Congress for the Republican party, briefly representing Texas’s 34th district following a special election.

Born in Burgos, Mexico, she moved to the U.S. as a child and later became a U.S. citizen. Prior to her political career, she worked as a respiratory therapist and served as a Republican activist focused on Hispanic outreach.

Known for her strong conservative platform, Flores campaigned on issues such as border security, religious liberty, and opposition to abortion. She lost her re-election bid in November 2022 but has remained active in politics and conservative media.

Her latest campaign targets Texas’s 28th congressional district, currently represented by Democrat Henry Cuellar, who is indicted for money laundering, bribery and conspiracy charges.