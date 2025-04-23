Fyre Festival brand will be sold following venue controversy and postponement

Billy McFarland, the founder of Fyre Festival, announced that the brand and all related assets will be sold to a new operator. The announcement comes a week after the second iteration of the festival was postponed and pulled out of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, following public denials of involvement from local government officials.

In a statement posted to the official Fyre Festival Instagram account on Wednesday, McFarland said that while his team had rebuilt trust and momentum over the past two years, the scale of the brand had outgrown his ability to lead it alone.

“This brand is bigger than any one person,” McFarland wrote, adding that it “deserves a team with the scale, experience, and infrastructure to realize its potential.”

McFarland confirmed that the Fyre Festival brand—including its trademarks, intellectual property, digital assets, media reach, and cultural capital—will be sold to a new group capable of executing its vision. Interested buyers are being directed to FYRE.MX for more information.

This decision follows a public dispute with officials in Playa del Carmen and Isla Mujeres, who had earlier denied having any agreement with Fyre Festival organizers, despite what the team claimed were signed permits, months of coordination, and public promotional efforts.

In response, organizers published alleged evidence of government involvement, including a now-deleted post from the official Facebook account of the Playa del Carmen police.

“Fyre Festival 2 is still on,” organizers said in an April 16 statement, adding that they were vetting new locations. The event was originally scheduled for May 30 to June 2.

In Wednesday’s announcement, McFarland revealed that Caribbean destinations have expressed interest in hosting the rescheduled event and indicated that a final location had been selected. However, he said the need to “step back and allow a new team to move forward independently” in order to avoid repeating the missteps seen in Mexico.

“To our supporters and fans, thank you,” McFarland wrote. “The next chapter of FYRE will be bigger, better, and built to last—without me at the helm.”

The original Fyre Festival in 2017, marketed as a luxury music event in the Bahamas, infamously collapsed into chaos, leaving attendees stranded with inadequate food, shelter, and planning. McFarland later served time in federal prison for fraud related to the event.