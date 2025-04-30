India closes airspace to Pakistani aircraft as tensions escalate after Kashmir attack

India has closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered and operated aircraft, including commercial and military flights, amid rising diplomatic escalations between the two countries.

The restriction, announced via a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), took effect on Wednesday and will remain in place until May 23, 2025. The directive applies to all aircraft registered, owned, operated, or leased by Pakistani airlines or military, effectively shutting Pakistani access to Indian airspace for nearly a month.

“INDIAN AIRSPACE NOT AVBL FOR PAKISTAN REGISTERED ACFT AND ACFT OPERATED/OWNED OR LEASED BY PAKISTAN AIRLINES/OPERATORS INCLUDING MILITARY FLIGHTS,” the NOTAM read.

The move comes nearly a week after Pakistan imposed a similar ban on Indian-owned or operated aircraft, citing India’s retaliatory measures following the April 17 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 people dead—25 Indian nationals and one citizen of Nepal. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group Indian officials link to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In the days following the attack, India suspended all visa services for Pakistani nationals, revoked existing visas, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and halted key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. It also ordered reductions in diplomatic staffing and advised Indian nationals to leave Pakistan.

Pakistan responded by suspending all trade with India—including third-party routes—closing its airspace to Indian carriers, and stopping the issuance of South Asian regional visas for Indian citizens.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned that India may be preparing a military strike, citing “credible intelligence” and accusing New Delhi of attempting to justify an attack using “baseless” allegations tied to the Pahalgam incident. He said any Indian “military adventurism” would be met with a “decisive” response.