Man charged with terrorism after trying to breach Israeli Embassy in London

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence following an incident at the Israeli Embassy in London earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri was charged with preparing terrorist acts. He also faces two counts of possessing a bladed or pointed article under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

The charges follow an incident that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, when officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command became aware of a man attempting to gain unauthorised access to the grounds of the Israeli Embassy in Kensington.

Police said the man was stopped before entering the premises and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of public order offences, trespassing on a designated site, and possession of an offensive weapon. He was later taken to a London police station, where further enquiries led to his arrest under the Terrorism Act.

Article continues below the player

Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, Albadri was formally charged and is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

“We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them,” Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, said. “I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”