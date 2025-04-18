Legal
Missouri Amber Alert: Kelshi Wheeler abducted in Cape Girardeau
A Missouri Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Kelsi Wheeler after she was allegedly abducted in Cape Girardeau, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Wheeler was last seen at 7:06 p.m. on Thursday at the 2800 block of Wagner Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the amber alert. The non-custodial mother is said to have taken the child from her guardians.
Kelsi is described as a Black female child with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black easter outfit.
The suspect has been identified as Markeila Williamson, a 35-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She is believed to have taken the child in a gray 4-door Nissan Sentra, possible displaying a stolen license plate from Arkansas.
The vehicle and/or the suspect were last seen westbound on Themis Street from Hazel Drive.
Anyone who sees Kelsi, Williamson, or the suspect’s vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
