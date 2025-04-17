Shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

UPDATE (2:44 p.m. ET): A new alert has been sent by FSU: “Continue to shelter in place. Law enforcement is actively clearing rooms on the main campus. Continue to shelter in place until law enforcement contacts you.”

UPDATE (2:26 p.m. ET): At least one person is dead and six others have been injured, according to NBC News.

A shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee has left multiple victims, according to officials and local reports. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident began around midday on Thursday when FSU issued a campus-wide emergency alert at 12:02 p.m., warning of an active shooter near the Student Union.

“Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert read.

At 12:40 p.m., the university issued a second alert advising the community to continue sheltering in place. A third alert at 1:04 p.m. stated that law enforcement was actively clearing rooms on the main campus and instructed students not to open doors unless officers identified themselves using the safe word “SEMINOLE.”

According to the Associated Press, the suspect had been taken into police custody and multiple people were injured in the shooting. A spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare told the AP that one person was in critical condition, while other patients were listed in serious condition.

CNN reported that a handgun was found on the suspect, another in the suspect’s vehicle, and a shotgun was recovered at the Student Union.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed on social media that multiple law enforcement agencies were working to secure the campus. A student reunification point was being established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated that the FBI was on the scene and coordinating with agents on the ground. “Our priority is the safety of everyone involved,” she said. “We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all.”

President Donald Trump said he had been fully briefed on the shooting. “It’s a shame. It’s a horrible thing. Horrible that things like this take place.”

No additional details about the suspect or a motive have been released. FSU has continued to advise students and staff to remain sheltered in place as law enforcement operations continue.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW