New measles outbreak reported in Indiana as U.S. total climbs to 674

The number of measles cases in the U.S. has risen to 674 as of Wednesday, an increase of 13 from the previous day. New cases have been reported in Indiana, Kansas, and Texas as health officials work to contain multiple ongoing outbreaks.

In Indiana, the Department of Health (IDOH) confirmed five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to six so far this year. All cases are connected and located in Allen County. The newly reported infections involve three minors and two adults, in addition to an earlier case identified earlier this week. The four minors were unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the adults remains unclear. All individuals are recovering well.

The Indiana cases are part of a new outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a measles outbreak as three or more related cases. As of last Friday, the CDC had reported six measles outbreaks in the United States so far in 2025.

In Kansas, the Department of Health and Environment announced that the number of measles cases has risen to 32, affecting eight counties. Haskell County has reported the highest number with 8 cases, followed by Stevens with 7 and Kiowa with 6. Additional cases have been confirmed in Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, and Morton counties.

Of the 32 cases in Kansas, 26 involve individuals under the age of 18. Health officials report that 28 people were unvaccinated, three had an unknown vaccination status, and only one had received the recommended two doses of the measles vaccine. One person has been hospitalized.

In El Paso, Texas, local officials confirmed a second case of measles in the region. The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health reported its first case under city jurisdiction late Tuesday night, involving an unvaccinated 3-year-old child. The child is being treated at El Paso Children’s Hospital, which is working closely with local authorities to limit the spread of the virus.

This follows a separate case reported earlier the same day by William Beaumont Army Medical Center. It remains unclear whether either El Paso case is connected to the ongoing outbreak in Texas or the one across the border in Mexico.

A large measles outbreak has been reported in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, with more than 220 reported cases, including at least three in Ciudad Juárez, which borders El Paso. Local media reports have suggested a possible connection between the outbreak in Chihuahua and the outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Texas remains at the center of the national outbreak with 505 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, most of them in the western part of the state. Gaines County continues to be the epicenter with 328 cases, followed by Terry County with 46 and Lubbock County with 36. A majority of those affected are unvaccinated children and teenagers. At least two school-aged children from Lubbock have died from measles-related complications.

In New Mexico, 56 measles cases have been reported, with Lea County accounting for the overwhelming majority at 53. Eddy County has reported two cases, and Chaves County confirmed its first case last week. One death remains under investigation in New Mexico after a resident tested positive for measles posthumously.

Oklahoma has reported 8 cases linked to the regional outbreak, with no new cases announced this week.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to severe health complications in unvaccinated individuals. The virus spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and can linger in the air for up to two hours. Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a widespread rash.

During outbreaks, about one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization. Serious complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling, and, in rare cases, death.