North Korea conducts missile and combat tests of new destroyer

North Korea has begun performance and combat applicability tests on its new destroyer Choi Hyeon, according to state media.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the first rounds of testing took place on Monday and Tuesday and were conducted by North Korea’s Missile General Bureau, the Academy of Defense Science, and the General Bureau of Detection and Electronic Warfare.

On Monday, the destroyer launched supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried out a test firing of a 127mm shipboard automatic gun.

According to the report, Kim Jong Un observed the tests alongside senior military and defense officials. State media quoted Kim as praising the ship’s firepower system, which it described as integrating “powerful offensive weapons” with conventional defensive systems.

“The time has come to accelerate the nuclear armament of the Navy,” Kim was quoted as saying, calling for the establishment of a “proactive and offensive defense system” and urging continued modernization of naval forces using advanced technologies.

On Tuesday, the second day of testing featured ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, automatic machine guns, smoke screen deployment, and electronic countermeasure systems, according to KCNA.

So far, there has been no independent verification of the destroyer’s capabilities by the United States, South Korea, or Japan.