Pennsylvania Air National Guard member charged for making pipe-bombs

A member of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and two other individuals have been charged in a superseding federal indictment, accusing them of conspiracy and possessing destructive devices, among other charges.

Mohamad Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis is accused of lying to federal investigators during a background check for a top-secret clearance while enlisted in the 171st Maintenance Squadron of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that between September 2023 and February 2024, while attending Air Force training in Texas, Hamad expressed support for terrorist groups, distributed violent propaganda videos, and declared his desire to become a martyr.

In one message, he said it was good to acquire “combat skills” during training “in case something happens in my country [Lebanon] or Palestine.”

Two other individuals—Tayla A. Lubit, 24, and Micaiah Collins, 22, both of Pittsburgh—are also charged in the case. Lubit is accused of helping Hamad deface a Jewish religious building with pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist graffiti in July 2024.

Surveillance footage shows Lubit spray-painting “Jews 4 Palestine” and an inverted triangle—a symbol reportedly used by Hamas to designate buildings as targets—on the exterior of the Chabad facility in Pittsburgh.

Collins is charged with conspiring with Hamad to manufacture destructive devices.

According to the indictment, Hamad purchased chemicals and components commonly used to build explosives, including Indian black aluminum powder, potassium perchlorate, fuse wire, and M80-style shells.

In July 2024, Hamad and another associate traveled to Rothrock State Park, where they detonated two pipe bombs and a third improvised device made from spray paint cans and a shell casing.

Text messages included in the indictment show Hamad repeatedly expressing his desire to fight and die in what he described as jihad. In one message sent on July 4, 2024, he wrote, “I want to die fighting. I want it now so bad!! I don’t want to be here anymore.” On another occasion, he posted a photo of himself wearing a Hamas-style headband and later referred to being in “terrorist mode.”

Hamad is also accused of driving past a Jewish religious site in July 2024 to surveil the location, later discussing plans with Lubit to vandalize it. Lubit responded that she could “feel [herself] starting to see Jews as [her] enemies.”

The charges include conspiracy, defacement of religious property, false statements to the Executive Branch, and possession of destructive devices.

If convicted, Hamad faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Collins could face five years, while Lubit could face up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.