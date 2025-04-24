Legal
Shooting at car dealership in Miami leaves 3 critically injured, including suspect
A shooting on Thursday afternoon at a used car dealership near Miami, Florida has left three people critically injured, including the shooter, according to officials and local media.
The incident reportedly occurred at Priced Right Motors, located at around SW 72nd Avenue and SW 45th Street, in an industrial complex, according to CBS Miami. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire and arrived to find three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
All were transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and they are reportedly in critical condition, CBS Miami reported.
During a press briefing, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that preliminary findings suggest one of the three injured individuals was the shooter. Officials said that there is no ongoing threat to the community but noted that the investigation remains active and authorities are searching for additional victims.
Footage recorded by witnesses appeared to capture the sound of multiple gunshots, including what seemed to be an exchange of fire, though that detail has not been officially confirmed.
The sheriff’s office urged the public to avoid the area as the crime scene remains active.
Stabbing at French high school leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Shooting at car dealership in Miami leaves 3 critically injured, including suspect
Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills
Pennsylvania Air National Guard member charged for making pipe-bombs
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, 4 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
3 people shot after cars exchange fire in Bay City, Michigan
-
World2 days ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Australia; shaking felt in Sydney
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes remote area of the South Indian Ocean
-
Legal1 week ago
Florida State University shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured; suspect shot by police
-
Politics1 week ago
Third senior Pentagon official suspended as leak investigation widens
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Fyre Festival 2 postponed as Mexican officials deny any knowledge of the event
-
World3 days ago
Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalized with breathing difficulties