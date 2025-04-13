Suspect arrested for false bomb threat at Coachella Music Festival

A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly making false bomb threats connected to the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Davis Darvish from Santa Monica, was arrested by Cathedral City Police after he allegedly claimed responsibility for a bombing at the Coachella festival while at the Agua Caliente Casino around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement quickly identified Darvish through his vehicle, a white Tesla, and notified nearby agencies and festival organizers.

By around noon, Palm Springs Police officers—using FLOCK automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology—located the Tesla parked near Saturnino Road and South Calle El Segundo. Officers found Darvish nearby and safely detained him without incident, the department said in a social media post.

Cathedral City detectives assumed control of the investigation at the scene and took Darvish into custody. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed no explosives, weapons, or bomb-making materials, according to KTTV.

Darvish was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and is being held on $1 million bail. He faces a felony charge for making a false bomb threat.

The alleged threat came just hours before crowds were set to arrive for the second day of the Coachella festival’s first weekend. The festival site, located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, is about 17 miles from the casino where the incident began.

Police said there was no disruption to the event, and no threat to public safety was found.