Suspect arrested in arson at Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro’s residence

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the arson attack at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence and is expected to face multiple charges, including attempted murder and terrorism.

Governor Shapiro and his family were asleep inside the residence around 2 a.m. on Sunday when a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to their security detail alerted them of an emergency. The family, including Shapiro’s children, relatives, and two dogs, were safely evacuated from the building.

Colonel Christopher L. Paris of the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the fire was caused by arson and that the suspect, 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg, is in custody.

According to officials, Balmer breached the security perimeter by scaling a fence and managed to evade troopers on-site before forcefully entering the residence and setting fires using homemade incendiary devices.

Balmer exited the property the same way he entered and was apprehended later that day in the Harrisburg area. Officials believe the entire incident unfolded within a matter of minutes.

“This wasn’t just an attack on my family—it was an attack on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said during a press briefing. “We do know that this attack was targeted. We don’t yet know the person’s specific motive, but we do know that this kind of violence is not okay. It is becoming far too common in our society, and it must stop.”

Shapiro also confirmed that members of the Jewish community had joined his family at the residence on Saturday night for a Passover Seder. “We celebrated our faith proudly last night, and we will again tonight. No one will deter us from celebrating our faith openly and proudly.”

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo said charges are being prepared against Balmer, including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person. The FBI is also involved in the investigation and federal charges may be forthcoming.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens added that troopers had already begun searching the grounds after discovering the breach when the fire was set. “This individual actively evaded troopers. It was a very quick event, but a full security review is underway.”

The fire caused significant damage to a portion of the Governor’s Residence, located on North Front Street in Harrisburg. No injuries were reported.

Governor Shapiro expressed deep gratitude to the law enforcement officers and first responders who acted quickly to protect his family and extinguish the fire. “In this moment of darkness, we are choosing to see light,” he said. “And we appreciate the light that you have shined upon us.”