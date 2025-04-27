‘People killed’ after SUV hits crowd at Vancouver, BC street festival

A man has been taken into custody after driving his SUV into a crowd of people at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, B.C., killing and injuring an unknown number of people, according to officials and witnesses.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle – a black SUV – plowed into people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, which is an annual celebration honoring the Philippines’ first national hero.

Footage from the scene showed multiple victims on the ground, some of whom appeared dead or seriously injured. The victims were hit while walking or waiting at food trucks which are lined up along the road.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival,” Vancouver Police said in a statement. “The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

A large number of emergency services are at the scene. It’s unclear whether the crash was an accident or intentional, but Don Davies, a member of parliament representing the Vancouver Kingsway district, called the incident a “horrendous attack” in a post on X.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event … Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Lapu Lapu festival was taking place in the area of E 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

