1 student dead, 2 injured in stabbing near Southern California high school

Three students from a Southern California high school were stabbed during an incident outside the campus, leaving one dead and two others injured, according to police and local media.

The incident occurred near Santa Ana High School and Heninger Elementary School in the city of Santa Ana, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

According to KABC, citing the Santa Ana Police Department, three boys were stabbed in front of the school. One of them died at the hospital, while the other two are reportedly in stable condition.

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a large altercation involving several individuals. Authorities are now searching for two suspects, described as high school students, though it is unclear if they attend Santa Ana High School.

Aerial footage broadcast by CBS showed the crime scene in front of the school’s main entrance, with multiple officers at the scene and police tape cordoning off the area.

The motive remains under investigation, but the incident appears to be gang-related, according to KABC. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Following the incident, the Santa Ana Unified School District announced that all after-school activities were canceled out of an abundance of caution. In a message to families, the district said there is no immediate threat to the school or surrounding area.