11 injured in shooting at boat party near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Eleven people were injured in a mass shooting on a charter boat in Little River, South Carolina, in what authorities described as an isolated incident stemming from an altercation.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near Watson Avenue, where the boat had docked at a marina that offers dolphin tours, jet skis, and other watercraft rentals, according to The Sun News. The exact circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

Ten of the victims sustained gunshot wounds, while one person reported a non-gunfire-related injury, according to the Horry County Police Department. Several victims were transported to hospitals by emergency responders, while others arrived by personal vehicles.

Some of the injured are in critical but stable condition, police said, though no specific numbers were provided.

“The investigation indicates that the shooting was an isolated event that resulted from an altercation during a private Memorial Day weekend gathering on a charter boat,” officials said. “Detectives continue to work to identify the person or persons responsible for the incident.”

The investigation remains active, but authorities believe there is no associated risk to the community.

Little River is a coastal community near the North Carolina border, just north of Myrtle Beach, known for its fishing charters and boating tourism.