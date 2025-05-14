US News
14-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting while recording video in Washington D.C.
A 14-year-old girl died after accidentally shooting herself while recording a video for social media inside an apartment in Washington, D.C., police said.
Fifth District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Benning Road in Northeast Washington at approximately 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Upon arrival, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but she was later pronounced dead.
According to preliminary findings, the girl was handling a firearm while recording a video for social media when the weapon discharged, striking her in the upper body. The firearm has since been recovered.
Police said multiple people, including at least one adult, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
“This is a devastating reminder of the dangers of weapons getting into the hands of young people in our city, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the decedent,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “Firearms are not toys or props and they must be properly secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners.”
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at 65
The Growing Need for Accessible User Manuals in a Digital World
14-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting while recording video in Washington D.C.
North Korea reports “serious” accident involving newly built destroyer
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
Bomber of California fertility clinic identified, described himself as pro-mortalist
-
US News4 days ago
1 killed in car bombing at Palm Springs, California fertility clinic
-
World1 week ago
6.1 earthquake strikes near Greek islands, shaking felt in Israel and Egypt
-
Legal2 days ago
Shooting reported at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
-
Legal1 day ago
California Amber Alert: Amira Coleman abducted near Oakland
-
US News3 days ago
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
-
Legal3 days ago
5 injured in stabbing attack in Germany; Syrian suspect at large
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times in California prison attack