World
16 bodies recovered during search tied to disappearance investigations in central Mexico
At least 16 bodies have been found at a clandestine grave site in central Mexico, according to local authorities.
Mexican authorities recovered the bodies from a property in the city of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato, as part of an ongoing investigation into disappearances, according to a statement from the Guanajuato State Prosecutor’s Office.
The operation was carried out between Friday and Saturday after a search warrant was granted by a judge. Officials said the search was not the result of a chance discovery but stemmed from an active investigation into the possible disappearance of individuals.
Authorities involved in the search included state prosecutors, forensic anthropologists, archeology units, K9 teams, and tactical officers.
According to the statement, 16 bodies were located in various stages of decomposition: 11 male, 2 female, and 3 whose sex has not yet been determined. The bodies were found using ground-penetrating radar and K9 units, with the final body located in a severely decomposed state on the second day of operations.
In addition to the human remains, investigators recovered items from the site including four knives, five machetes, two pickaxes, four shovels, and multiple pieces of clothing and footwear.
The remains were transferred to forensic laboratories for examination and identification. As of the latest update, officials said five victims have been identified—four men and one woman—all previously reported missing.
