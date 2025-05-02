2 Israeli embassy staff killed in shooting near Jewish museum in D.C.

Two people were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum near downtown Washington, D.C., in what officials are describing as a targeted act of violence with apparent anti-Semitic intent.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night near the intersection of 3rd and F Streets NW, adjacent to the FBI’s Washington Field Office in the Penn Quarter neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police Department urged the public to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Preliminary information indicates the victims were shot at close range near the museum entrance. Multiple officials have confirmed that both individuals were Israeli nationals affiliated with the Israeli embassy.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy, said in a statement that the victims were staff members attending a Jewish event at the museum. “We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States,” Cohen said.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog called the incident “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” and said the shooting targeted both the Jewish community and diplomatic personnel. “Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line,” he said.

U.S. Congressman Abe Hamadeh of Arizona claimed the attacker shouted “Free Palestine!” before opening fire. He described the shooting as “an act of terror and antisemitism.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said she was present at the scene, along with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed he had been briefed and urged the public to pray for the victims. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem condemned the attack and pledged to hold the perpetrator accountable.

No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to release additional information.