2 Louisiana prison escapees captured in Texas, only 2 fugitives left

Two more inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility have been captured in Texas, authorities said. Only two inmates remain at large.

The fugitives, identified as Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald, were taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday, according to Louisiana State Police. Their arrests were announced shortly after officials confirmed the capture of Lenton VanBuren in Baton Rouge.

According to Louisiana State Police, Tate and Donald were located in Walker County, Texas, as part of a coordinated effort with multiple law enforcement agencies.

In a brief online statement following the arrests, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landy directed a message at the remaining two fugitives: “Antoine and Derrick— you are NEXT!”

Both men, Antoine T. Massey and Derrick Groves, face serious charges. According to parish records, Massey was being held on counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and weapons violations. Groves was awaiting trial for attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Authorities are continuing the search and are offering rewards of up to $20,000 for information leading to their arrests.