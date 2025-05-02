US News
2 people found dead in hot tub inside Ohio home
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a hot tub located inside a home in northwestern Ohio, according to officials.
According to a statement from the Fostoria Police Division, officers responded to a residence on Sunday and discovered a man and a woman deceased in the hot tub. The hot tub was located indoors, within the home.
The bodies have been transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for further examination. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.
A press release will be issued once an official cause of death is determined. Investigators said multiple factors may have contributed to the deaths, and they are continuing to examine the circumstances.
While details are still limited, incidents involving hot tubs can sometimes involve accidental drowning, heat-related illness, alcohol or drug use, or mechanical issues such as carbon monoxide buildup in poorly ventilated indoor areas. Investigators have not yet said whether any of these factors played a role in this case.
Fostoria is a city located in northwestern Ohio, about 40 miles south of Toledo.
