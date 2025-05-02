Legal
2 Walgreens employees shot in Florida; suspect dead from self-inflicted wound
Two employees were shot and injured during a shooting at a Walgreens in Port Orange, Florida, according to officials. The suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Port Orange Police Department said officers responded around 5:26 p.m. to reports of an active shooter inside the Walgreens located at 1625 Taylor Road. When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside the store, officers located two Walgreens employees who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported immediately to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.
Authorities confirmed that one customer was inside the store during the incident but was not harmed.
“We’re out there trying to notify the families right now,” said Mike Wallace from the Port Orange Public Affairs Office. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of everybody involved tonight.”
Wallace added that law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies responded swiftly to the scene. “It could have been much worse, and thank God that it was not. I think the combined efforts from law enforcement and that quick response helped the situation.”
The identities of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. Officials say the circumstances or the motive leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
Port Orange is a city located in Volusia County, Florida, northeast of Orlando and just south of Daytona Beach.
