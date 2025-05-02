2nd fighter jet lost from USS Truman in Red Sea

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet has been lost in the Red Sea from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, marking the second such incident in just over a week.

According to CNN, the latest jet was reportedly lost on Tuesday during a landing attempt on the Truman when the aircraft reportedly experienced an arrestment failure, forcing the pilot and weapons systems officer to eject. Both crew members were recovered by a rescue helicopter and sustained only minor injuries, sources told the outlet.

The jet plunged into the sea and has not been recovered. The incident is under investigation, and officials have not ruled out mechanical or procedural failure.

The crash comes just days after a separate F/A-18E Super Hornet was lost overboard on April 28 while the aircraft was being towed inside the Truman’s hangar bay. In that incident, the Navy said the aircraft and a tow vehicle rolled off the deck as the ship maneuvered to evade an incoming Houthi strike. The Navy confirmed all personnel were accounted for at the time, with one sailor injured.

Houthi forces “took a shot” at the Truman on Tuesday, according to sources cited by CNN, despite the recent announcement of a U.S.-Houthi ceasefire.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the United States would “stop the bombings” against the Houthis following a communication from the group saying they “don’t want to fight anymore.”

The U.S. military was ordered to stand down from offensive operations in Yemen. Houthi leaders acknowledged the announcement but warned they would continue targeting Israel until its military operations in Gaza come to an end.

Senior Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi responded to the truce by saying it would be “evaluated on the ground”, calling it a “victory” that distances the U.S. from Israeli interests. “It is a failure for Netanyahu, and he must resign,” al-Houthi said in a statement.

The ceasefire announcement came after nearly two months of sustained U.S. airstrikes in Yemen under Operation Rough Rider, launched by Trump on March 15. The campaign aimed to stop Houthi attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Since mid-March, the U.S. had conducted more than 800 airstrikes, targeting Houthi missile infrastructure, leadership compounds, and drone bases. Houthi forces, in turn, have launched repeated missile and drone attacks on U.S. warships and commercial vessels.

On April 28, a U.S. airstrike reportedly killed at least 68 African migrants at a detention center in Yemen’s Sa’dah Governorate, according to Reuters. Footage from the scene showed bodies covered in dust and debris. Houthi media described the attack as one of the deadliest of the U.S. campaign and accused Washington of war crimes.