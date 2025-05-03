3 dead, 6 injured in shooting at bar in Macon, Georgia

A shooting at a bar in central Georgia has left three people dead and six others injured, according to local authorities and media reports.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded around midnight Sunday to reports of a shooting at the Mid-town Daiquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4376 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. Upon arrival, officers discovered nine individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as brothers Javarsia Meadows, 24, and Jedarrius Meadows Jr., 28, along with 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, according to local media reports. All three sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Three of the injured victims were transported to a hospital by emergency responders, while the other three arrived in private vehicles, according to Macon’s The Telegraph. Two were reported to be in critical but stable condition, and the remaining four were listed as stable.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect or possible arrests. While the motive remains under investigation, Sheriff David Davis suggested the shooting may have followed a dispute. “It’s very troubling, very concerning that people can’t seem to control their anger long enough to settle a dispute without having to resort to gunfire,” he said.