3 killed, 5 injured in shooting outside restaurant in Glendale, Arizona

Three people were killed and five others injured in a shooting outside a concert at a restaurant in downtown Glendale, Arizona, according to officials.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at El Camaron Gigante, a restaurant located at 6729 N 57th Drive, just a block from the Glendale Police Department headquarters and near the city’s Municipal Building. Police say the incident began after a fight broke out during a concert at the venue.

According to police spokesperson Jose Santiago, those involved in the fight were escorted out of the venue, and the altercation escalated in the parking lot where multiple individuals opened fire.

Three male victims, ages 17, 21, and 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old and the 29-year-old were brothers, according to Santiago.

Five others sustained injuries: two women, ages 20 and 21, and three males, ages 16, 20, and 23. The 16-year-old was critically injured and underwent surgery overnight. He is expected to recover.

Officers arrived within three minutes of the first reports of gunfire and brought the situation under control shortly after. No officers were injured and no shots were fired by law enforcement.

“This was an isolated incident. There was no threat to the general public,” Santiago said. “We have suspects that are outstanding in this situation, and we are asking for the public’s help.”

Authorities believe the individuals involved were known to each other and had a history of conflict. “There is bad blood between these individuals,” Santiago said. “Unfortunately it escalated to the point that we have three individuals who died.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet confirmed how many shooters were involved, though they believe there were multiple. Social media videos are being reviewed, and investigators are asking anyone with footage or information to come forward.

El Camaron Gigante is a relatively new venue and had not experienced any previous violent incidents, according to police. The department plans to review how the venue handled the initial disturbance after completing the homicide investigation.

Names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.