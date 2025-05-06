6.1 earthquake strikes near Greek islands, shaking felt in Israel and Egypt

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 has struck the Mediterranean Sea, near the Greek island of Crete, according to seismologists. Shaking was felt as far away as Israel and Egypt.

The earthquake, which struck at 1:51 a.m. on Wednesday, local time, was centered in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a depth of 78 km (48 mi).

According to the USGS, the epicenter was located approximately 15 km (9 mi) from Fry, on the Greek island of Kasos, and about 112 km (70 mi) from Ágios Nikólaos, on the island of Crete.

Tremors were felt on the islands of Crete and the Dodecanese, as well as parts of mainland Greece. Reports of shaking were also received from more distant areas, including Israel and Egypt.

Assessment data from the USGS indicated that moderate shaking was likely felt on the islands of Kasos and Karpathos, as well as in the easternmost part of Crete. Light shaking may have been experienced across much of the Aegean Islands and as far as southwestern Turkey.

The region lies in one of the most seismically active zones in Europe, where the African and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. Earthquakes are common in the area, particularly along the Hellenic Arc, which has produced several large and damaging events in the past.