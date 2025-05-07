7 injured in Washington park shooting after dispute between groups

Seven people were injured in a shooting at a park in Lakewood, Washington, after a dispute between two groups escalated to gunfire, according to police.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Harry Todd Park, a waterfront recreation area in the city of Lakewood, south of Tacoma. Police said officers responded around 7:55 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about gunshots. A large crowd was present at the park at the time.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, five of the seven victims were found at or near the park and transported to hospitals by emergency crews. Two others made their way to hospitals on their own. Police said that three of the victims were initially listed in critical condition.

On Thursday, authorities provided an update on the victims’ conditions. A 38-year-old Black man remains in critical condition, while a 19-year-old white man and a 38-year-old white woman are in serious condition. Four others – a 16-year-old white girl, two Pacific Islander males aged 17 and 18, and a 17-year-old Black male – are in stable condition.

Article continues below the player

Police emphasized that most of the victims appear to have been unintentionally struck and that the shooting was not a targeted attack on park goers. Detectives believe the violence began with a dispute between two groups, but no arrests have been announced. Investigators are continuing to follow up on witness tips and evidence from the scene.

The shooting follows a separate mass shooting earlier this week at a park in Philadelphia, where two people were killed and nine others were wounded during an unpermitted gathering in Fairmount Park. Police in that case also believe multiple shooters were involved, and that at least one weapon was modified with an illegal automatic switch.

Police in Lakewood said there is no ongoing threat to the public but asked anyone with information about Wednesday’s incident to come forward.