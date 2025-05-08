US News
77-year-old German tourist dies while hiking in Arches National Park
A 77-year-old man from Germany died while hiking at Arches National Park in Utah, according to National Park officials.
According to the National Park Service, the incident occurred on Tuesday on the primitive section of The Windows Loop trail. Bystanders reported that the man had fallen and initiated CPR before emergency responders arrived.
Rangers from the National Park Service responded along with personnel from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical.
Despite resuscitation efforts, the man—identified as Rudolf Peters of Haltern am See, Germany—was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are investigating the incident. No further information has been released.
The fatality follows a similar incident in October 2024, when a 68-year-old hiker fell approximately 30 feet near Black Arch Overlook on the Devils Garden Trail. Despite efforts by bystanders and emergency responders the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
The park service reminded visitors that uneven terrain, rapidly changing weather conditions, and preexisting health issues can all increase the risk of injury or death while hiking in remote areas of the park.
