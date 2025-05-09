9 injured in shooting near food hall in Oklahoma City

Nine individuals were injured after a shooting erupted near a popular food hall in Midtown Oklahoma City, according to officials and local media.

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) said officers responded late Monday night to reports of gunfire near NW 10th Street and Hudson Avenue, the location of The Collective Food Hall.

Upon arrival, officers found seven people who had been shot, including four with serious injuries. Two additional individuals were injured by flying glass, according to local media. All nine victims are expected to survive.

Authorities believe at least two people opened fire, and that the gunfire originated from outside the building. No arrests have been made, and police said many witnesses left the scene before officers could speak with them.

In a statement, The Collective announced it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, noting that it had served as a safe space for people fleeing the violence.

“Today, our servers are resting and connecting with professional mental health support,” the statement read. “Our hearts are with the people who were hurt, and we are praying for their full recovery.”

Police have not released any suspect descriptions, and the investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

The incident comes two days after an unrelated shooting in nearby Tulsa, where seven people were shot—two of them by police—after multiple individuals opened fire during a large gathering in the city’s downtown area.