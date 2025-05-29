Alvin becomes first named storm of eastern Pacific hurricane season

Tropical Storm Alvin has formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico, becoming the first named system of the 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The storm was upgraded from a tropical depression after satellite imagery showed improved organization, including convective banding and a central dense overcast. As of the latest update at 4 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) estimated sustained winds at 60 mph.

Alvin was located approximately 500 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving northwest at about 12 mph. The NHC expects the storm to gradually turn northward over the coming days as it is influenced by a mid-level low and a ridge over central Mexico.

Forecasters predict that Alvin could continue to intensify slightly through today, reaching peak winds of around 70 mph. However, by late Friday, the system is expected to move into a more hostile environment with increasing wind shear, drier air, and cooler sea surface temperatures—conditions likely to weaken the storm.

While Alvin is forecast to stay offshore, it could approach the Baja California Peninsula this weekend as a weakening system. Current models indicate that it will likely become a remnant low before making any direct impact on land.

The NHC has not issued any coastal warnings or watches, and no immediate threat to coastal communities is anticipated. However, hazardous conditions, including swells and rip currents, may affect parts of Mexico’s Pacific coast in the coming days.

Alvin follows the formation of Tropical Depression One-E on Wednesday, which marked the official start of activity in the eastern Pacific basin. The hurricane season in the region began on May 15 and will continue through November 30.