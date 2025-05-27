Authorities searching for escaped New Orleans inmate near Mississippi border

Authorities are searching for Antoine T. Massey, one of the two remaining fugitives from the recent escape at the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility, after a possible sighting was reported near the Mississippi–Louisiana state line.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call around 9 a.m. on Tuesday from someone who believed they saw Massey heading toward Natchez, Mississippi. The call was transferred to Adams County, Mississippi’s emergency dispatch center, and law enforcement agencies from both jurisdictions are now assisting Louisiana State Police in an active search of the Miss-Lou area.

Massey escaped from the Orleans Parish jail on May 16 along with nine other inmates. Eight have since been recaptured.

Massey was being held on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and weapons violations. Officials have described him as extremely dangerous.

Article continues below the player

The Concordia and Adams County sheriff’s offices are urging anyone with information about Massey’s whereabouts to contact 911 or call either department directly. A reward of up to $20,000 remains in place for information leading to his arrest.

The other fugitive still at large is Derrick Groves, who was awaiting trial on charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm.

After three more escapees were captured on Monday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landy posted a message directed at the remaining fugitives: “Antoine and Derrick— you are NEXT!”