Black smoke rises over Vatican as conclave begins to choose next pope

Black smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday, signaling that no pope was elected during the first round of voting in the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis.

The start of the conclave marks the official beginning of the process to elect the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. The black smoke—produced by burning the ballots along with chemicals—indicates that no cardinal received the necessary two-thirds majority vote in the initial ballot.

Over 130 cardinals from around the globe are expected to continue voting in subsequent sessions until a new pontiff is chosen, with white smoke signaling a successful election.

The College of Cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel earlier in the day after a private Mass celebrated at St. Peter’s Basilica. As per tradition, the conclave is held in strict secrecy and isolation, with no communication allowed with the outside world until a new pope is elected.

The papal election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21, which brought an end to a historic 12-year papacy. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he became the first Latin American and first Jesuit pope in 2013, and the first non-European pope in more than a millennium.

The Vatican released Pope Francis’ official medical report shortly after his death, confirming that he died of a stroke and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse at 7:35 a.m. at his residence in Domus Santa Marta. He had previously suffered from acute respiratory failure, pneumonia, and chronic conditions including hypertension and type II diabetes.

During his time as pope, Francis was widely regarded for his commitment to social justice, outreach to marginalized communities, and efforts to reform the Vatican’s financial and institutional structures. He is also remembered for his pastoral approach to controversial issues and efforts to bridge divides within the Church.