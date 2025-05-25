Bodies of 5 skiers found on glacier in Swiss Alps

Five people have been found dead on a glacier in the Swiss Alps after failing to return from a ski mountaineering tour near the Rimpfischhorn, one of the region’s most prominent peaks, according to officials.

The discovery was made on Saturday after two climbers ascending the Rimpfischhorn in the canton of Valais, spotted a pair of abandoned skis at an elevation of approximately 13,100 feet (4,000 meters) and reported them to rescue services around 4:30 p.m. local time. The area is located near the resort town of Zermatt, in southwestern Switzerland.

A search and rescue team was dispatched aboard a helicopter. The bodies of five individuals were located shortly afterward on the Adler Glacier, which lies beneath the summit.

Formal identification of the victims is still pending, and the Swiss public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Rimpfischhorn, which rises to an elevation of 13,776 feet (4,200 meters), is part of the Pennine Alps and sits near the border between Switzerland and Italy. Accidents in this area are often caused by falls, avalanches, or exposure to extreme weather.