US News
Child killed, 2 others injured in Dallas truck accident near elementary school
A child was killed and several others injured after a driver struck four pedestrians outside an elementary school in Dallas, according to officials.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of South Mercedes Avenue, near Felix Botello Elementary School. Police said one adult and three children were hit by a truck. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported all four victims to a local hospital. One of the children later died from their injuries. The adult is reported to be in stable condition, while the other two children are in critical but stable condition.
During a briefing, Deputy Chief Catrina Shead said investigators believe the victims were related in some way, though not necessarily from the same family. “At this point, we believe that they are [related]. Well, not one family, but there is some relationship,” she said.
Chief Shead added that early information suggests speeding was not a factor in the crash. “This just remains an accident at this time,” she said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.
